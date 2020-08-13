Disha Patani flaunts golden eye shadow in her latest pictures

Disha Patani has captivated the audience with her perfect figure, classy dance moves and genuine appeal in a short time. The actress has only a few films till now, yet she has made a space for herself in the industry. Apart from her acting, the one thing she is always in the news for is her alluring looks. Today, she took to Instagram to share a couple of pictures of herself. She made it clear that she did her make-up for this look and we think the final outcome was rather awesome.

The golden eye shadow added the necessary drama to the look, while the glossy lips made her face look more structured and attractive. She even posed a full image of her posing flaunting the denim on denim trend with this make-up looking chic as ever.

Well, we give this look of Disha a 10 on 10.