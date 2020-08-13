Did Khloe Kardashian Just Confirm Tristan Thompson Reconciliation Rumors With This Post?

Instagram

However, a lot of people are not having it after reading what the ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star post on Instagram Stories, with some of them calling her a ‘clown.’

–

It looks like Khloe Kardashian is really getting back together with Tristan Thompson. Even though her rep previously denied that the two gave their romance another chance, a recent post from the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star got people convinced that the two are really back on.

Khloe took to Instagram Stories to send a cryptic post that read, “Not a secret, just not your business.” The Good American Jeans founder didn’t explain what she was referring to in her post, but it was pretty clear that she was talking about the ongoing rumors as a number of people decided to clown her.

<br />

For instance, one individual commented, “I hate to say this about another woman but she is a clown. You have a whole reality show about your life and you say something is none of somebody’s business.” Meanwhile, another person echoed the sentiment, “I hate people who broadcast their lives on nationally television for some coins but don’t want people in they business.”

Khloe and Tristan, who share a daughter named True Thompson, first dated in 2017 but broke up last year after it was found out that he kissed Jordyn Woods behind her back. Despite their messy split, the two of them decided to remain on good terms as they co-parent the little girl.

Recent reports suggested that Khloe and Tristan have been living together with their daughter amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. “They have been living in kind of a bubble and Khloe enjoys it,” the source added of the allegedly reunited pair. But with the basketball season about to resume, their relationship might be tested. “Tristan’s traveling was always a concern. This is when he would mess up their relationship,” the source claimed. “She hopes that Tristan has changed though so they can continue to be together as a family.”