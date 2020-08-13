David Pastrnak deemed unfit to participate, out for Game 2

Right winger David Pastrnak was announced as unfit to participate about 20 minutes before Thursday’s expected puck-drop for Game 2 against the Carolina Hurricanes, leaving the Bruins without one of the NHL’s top goal-scorers.

Prior to the team’s arrival in Toronto, Pastrnak missed several practices for the same reason back in Boston.

Pastrnak played minutes, 58 seconds in Wednesday’s Game 1 double-overtime victory, scoring the tying goal in the first period and notching the primary assist on Patrice Bergeron’s game-winner.

Anders Bjork will replace Pastrnak on the right wing, skating with usual first liners Bergeron and left winger Brad Marchand.