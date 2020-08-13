Cuba Gooding Jr.’s Lawyer Blocked From Asking Accuser About Her Breast Size

WENN

Cuba Gooding Jr.‘s lawyer has been denied permission to quiz one of the actor’s sexual assault accusers about her breast size in his upcoming trial.

The “Jerry Maguire” star has pleaded not guilty to six misdemeanour charges of sexual abuse and forcible touching, amid allegations suggesting he violated three different women at three separate New York hotspots in 2018 and 2019.

He appeared in Manhattan Supreme Court on Thursday (13Aug20) for a pre-trial hearing, during which his lawyer, Peter Toumbekis, attempted to argue that one accuser’s “personal issues” regarding body confidence may have caused her to “misperceive” the alleged actions of his client, who reportedly groped her breast at the Moxy Hotel’s Magic Hour Rooftop Bar and Lounge in June 2019.

Toumbekis claimed the 30-year-old female had blogged about her negative feelings towards her smaller bust size, but his justification for the line of questioning was scoffed at by Manhattan Assistant District Attorney Jenna Long, who blasted the move as “simply offensive.”

Agreeing with Long, the judge denied Toumbekis’ motion and said, “I don’t see how you connect A to B. I’m now giving you an order not to do it.”

According to the New York Post, during the hearing, prosecutors revealed eight more women had come forward with claims of inappropriate conduct by Gooding Jr., taking the total tally to date to 30 women in six different U.S. states.

Authorities had previously been granted permission to have two other accusers testify in the case, in a bid to establish a pattern of behaviour by the embattled actor, even though he is not facing criminal charges in those instances.

Gooding Jr.’s next court date has been set for 1 September (20).