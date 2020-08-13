Craig Wright The Movie (and Book) By Cointelegraph

Coming Soon: Craig Wright The Movie (and Book)
SV benefactor Calvin Ayre has announced he’s funding a documentary centered around the life and times of Craig Wright, the Australian man who claims to have invented Bitcoin.
According to an Aug. 12 tweet from Ayre, the billionaire BSV backer and nChain board member has already given the go ahead to filming and provided an ‘in-production’ still. Ayre said he has hired a documentary film crew from London and they will “dig through everything” regarding Wright’s claim to be Satoshi Nakamoto.
