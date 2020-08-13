Corporate Social Responsibility Related News Releases and Story Ideas for Reporters, Bloggers and Media Outlets

Article content continued

NEW YORK — Moody’s Announces Environmental Sustainability Commitments Source: Moody’s Corporation Investor Relations

PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia Based Black-led Private Equity Fund TPP Capital Seeks One Billion for Black Health Source: TPP Capital Management Group

RANCHI, India & NEW DELHI & PARIS — Sustainable Mica Policy and Vision Prepared by Responsible Mica Initiative with Jharkhand Government and Civil Society Support Source: Responsible Mica Initiative

LONDON — HSBC Launches ESG Unit, New Strategic Solutions Group Source: HSBC Holdings plc

TULSA, Okla. — Williams Releases 2019 Sustainability Report Source: Williams

TORONTO — HiQ Social App by HiRide Reaches Over 500,000 Downloads In One Month Source: Facedrive Inc.

TORONTO — Facedrive Applies to Trade on Frankfurt Stock Exchange and OTCQX Source: Facedrive Inc.

MINNEAPOLIS — Dorsey Receives NLADA 2020 Beacon of Justice Award for Pro Bono Work Source: Dorsey & Whitney LLP

About Business Wire

Business Wire, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is the global leader in news release distribution and regulatory disclosure. Investor relations, public relations, public policy and marketing professionals rely on Business Wire for secure and accurate distribution of market-moving news and multimedia. Founded in 1961, Business Wire is a trusted source for news organizations, journalists, investment professionals, and regulatory authorities, delivering news directly into editorial systems and leading online news sources via its multi-patented NX Network. Business Wire has 18 newsrooms worldwide to meet the needs of communications professionals and news media.

Learn more at www.businesswire.com. Follow us on Twitter @businesswire.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200813005093/en/

Contacts

Business Wire

Matt VanTassel, 212-752-9600

#distro