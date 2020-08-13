Coronavirus vaccine developer CureVac raises $213 million in IPO: source By

© . FILE PHOTO: Employee Philipp Hoffmann, of German biopharmaceutical company CureVac, demonstrates research workflow on a vaccine for the coronavirus (COVID-19) disease at a laboratory in Tuebingen



NEW YORK () – CureVac BV (O:) raised $213 million in its initial public offering on Thursday, a person familiar with the matter said, setting the stage for the first stock market debut of a company developing a promising vaccine to combat the novel coronavirus.

The German biotechnology firm sold 13.33 million shares at $16 apiece, the top end of its indicated price range, the source said, requesting anonymity ahead of an initial announcement. The company’s shares are set to trade in New York on Friday.

CureVac did not immediately respond to a request for comment.