Collingwood midfielder Brayden Sier could miss rest of 2020 season

Collingwood have confirmed midfielder Brayden Sier will be out of action for an extended period of time after suffering a thigh injury against Adelaide on Tuesday.

Sier managed to complete the match after suffering the injury early on, but scans have revealed the full extent of the problem.

It’s a big blow for the 22-year-old, who had only just returned to the side after his pre-season was disrupted by injury. By the time he was fit, Rupert Wills had taken the spot.

“Unfortunately, it is not a short term injury,” Collingwood’s general manager of football, Geoff Walsh, said.

“There is hope for a return this season but right now we can’t be certain of that.

“It’s disappointing for Brayden, who had just made his way back into the side and found some form.”

The match against Adelaide was just Sier’s third appearance for the season, with the youngster restricted to just 21 games since making his debut in 2018.

The Magpies play their fourth game in two weeks tomorrow, when they take on Melbourne at the Gabba.

Brayden Sier of the Magpies breaks away from Rory Laird of the Crows. (Getty)

It’s likely they’ll be boosted by the return of a host of players, including skipper Scott Pendlebury.

“He is right to go and looking forward to playing,” coach Nathan Buckley said.

“He has done everything in his power and he is up and physically ready to go.”

The Magpies currently sit seventh on the ladder, with six wins and a draw from 11 outings.

“We are defending really well. We know there is some upside in our offence and our ability inside to be cleaner and find a little bit more time with ball in hand when we go forward,” Buckley said.

“Compressed fixture or not, we are ready for whatever comes our way and believe that we are in really good shape.”