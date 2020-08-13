CoinList Exchange Struggles, but NEAR Disaster Averted By Cointelegraph

CoinList Exchange Struggles, but NEAR Disaster Averted
CoinList’s second attempt in 24 hours at hosting NEAR’s final token sale saw the exchange once again buckle under a flood of traffic from prospective investors.
NEAR’s final sale before mainnet was originally planned for August 11, however, the token sale was abruptly postponed by 24 hours after investors were left clicking refresh and filling out captchas for 90 minutes while unable to participate in the offering.
