Cody Simpson Initiates Miley Cyrus Split After Dating for Less Than a Year

The former ‘Hannah Montana’ star appears to hint at their breakup when she takes to her Instagram account to promote her upcoming single entitled ‘Midnight Sky’.

Even though Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson have always put a united front ever since they started dating, their relationship apparently did not last long. It’s been reported by various outlets that the pair have called it quits after dating for less than a year.

Details of the split remain unclear, though E! News reported that the Australian star was the one who initiated the breakup “a few weeks ago.” Meanwhile, Page Six, one of the first outlets to break the news, pointed out that Miley seemed to be hinting at their split while promoting her upcoming single “Midnight Sky”.

At the time, the former Disney darling posted on Instagram a photo of her holding what appeared to be a can stick in a sexy, black cut-out outfit. She wrote in the caption of the picture, “Forever and ever no more. The #MidnightSky is the road I’m taking…. head high up in the clouds.”

Miley and Cody went public with their relationship last year. Even though a lot of people criticized Miley for dating the former child actor after her divorce from Liam Hemsworth, Miley continued to defend their relationship as both of them often gushed over each other whenever they had the opportunity.

For instance, in an interview with The Sydney Morning Herald, Cody said that dating Miley brought a creative side to him and allowed him to be his authentic self. “Being with Miley is a wonderful thing in my life. She is creative and inspiring, fiercely independent and encourages me to be my own person, too. We are both creative individuals who support one another with our work,” he said.

He added, “Miley also inspires my art. There’s some romance in the poems I have written and yeah, they might be about her. It’s inevitable that what happens in my private life comes out in my work.”