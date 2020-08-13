Ciara Shows How She Gets Down Pregnant And All In New Video “Rooted”

Roommates, Ciara may have just given birth to her third child, but just days before she went into labor she managed to shoot a music video. Ciara recently dropped the video for her new single “Rooted” and she offered fans a cute behind-the-scenes look at how she filmed it nine months pregnant and while dealing with COVID-19.

Ciara is officially back to the music and she just dropped a stunning new video for her song “Rooted,” which is a tribute to Black excellence. The video was filmed only two days before she gave birth to her third child, Winn Harrison, who was born three weeks ago. The track also features additional vocals from Ester Dean, who makes an appearance and sees Ciara with her formally pregnant belly on full display. Her other two children, Future and Sienna, also make cameos.

Some of the lyrics Ciara sings include, “All my songs come with melanin/ Got the heart, got the soul like Harriett/ A queen since she born, that was evident/ That’s evidence, of black excellence.” One poignant moment in the video features a teenage girl wearing a tribute shirt to Breonna Taylor with the airbrushed tagline that has come to define the pleas for justice in the case: “Say Her Name.”

Ciara also inserted footage of Black Lives Matter protesters and images of marchers holding up images of George Floyd. However, the end of the video may be the most powerful, as Ciara shares a very important message.

She says:

“To all my young Rosa’s and Young Luther’s keep marching. Don’t stop fighting for what you believe in. To all my Black queens and kings, continue to plant and spread seeds of love, hope and pride in your tribe. Everything you need to survive and thrive is rooted in you. Stay rooted.”

Proceeds from the song will support Grantmakers for Girls of Color, a philanthropy focused on cultivating investments in support of girls of color in the U.S.

