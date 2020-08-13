Ciara Dedicates ‘Rooted’ Music Video to Young Activists

The music video filmed two days before Ciara gave birth is dedicated to young Rosa Parks and young Martin Luther King amid the Black Lives Matter movement.

New mum Ciara had the cast and crew of her “Rooted” video on high alert during filming as the R&B star was just two days away from giving birth.

The “Level Up” hitmaker welcomed son Win with husband Russell Wilson on 23 July (20), but just 48 hours earlier, she had been singing and dancing around on set, showing off her heavily pregnant belly.

Ciara, who was raised in Atlanta, Georgia, dropped the promo early on Thursday (13Aug20) and took to social media to share the surprising news with fans.

“ATL bred I’m #Rooted,” the 34 year old wrote as she recited a line of lyrics, adding, “Shot this video 2 days before delivery, Covid style! Out now!”





The song serves as a message of empowerment to the black community, and the accompanying video features a closing message to young activists amid the Black Lives Matter movement.

Referencing civil rights leaders Rosa Parks and Martin Luther King, Jr., it reads, “To all my young Rosa’s and young Luther’s (sic), keep marching. Don’t stop fighting for what you believe in.”

“To all my Black queens and kings, continue to plant and spread seeds of love, hope and pride in your tribe. Everything you need to survive and thrive is rooted in you. Stay rooted.”

The promo also includes brief cameos by Ciara’s six-year-old son Future Zahir, from her romance with her ex-fiance, rapper Future, and her three-year-old daughter Sienna, whose father is American football star Wilson.

Following “Rooted” launch, proud husband Wilson posted a gushing note to his wife on Twitter, praising her strength and work ethic.

“Love you @Ciara,” he began. “What you mean to not only me and the kids but people from all over the world. The fact that you shot this amazing video only a few days before delivering Baby Win shows why you are the best in the world. Stay #Rooted.”

The couple wed in 2016.