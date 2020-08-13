Chrissy Teigen Cradles Her Baby Bump in First Outing Since Pregnancy Announcement

Chrissy Teigen is one hot mama!

On Thursday, Aug. 13, the star stepped out to run some errands in a chic black blazer, top and bike shorts, which she paired with strappy sandals.

According to an eyewitness, the pregnant star stopped to take a breather and rubbed her growing belly.

The sighting comes just hours after she and husband John Legend announced they are expecting their third child. The famous couple made the big reveal in John’s new music video for his song, “Wild,” in which Chrissy subtly shows off a tiny bump.

John played coy about the moment in the YouTube premiere, only saying that the music videos they’ve done together are “chronicling our family’s growth and our journey.” He remarked, “We’re so happy that this video is the next chapter.”

And though the pair didn’t explicitly said announce she’s pregnant, a source confirmed they will soon be a family of five.