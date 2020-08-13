China central bank issues 30 billion yuan of offshore bills: HKMA By

© . FILE PHOTO: Man wearing a mask walks past the headquarters of the People’s Bank of China, the central bank, in Beijing
HONG KONG/BEIJING () – China’s central bank issued 30 billion yuan ($4.3 billion) of offshore bills in Hong Kong on Thursday, according to a notice published by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority.
The People’s Bank of China priced a 20 billion yuan three-month tranche with a coupon of 2.70%, and a 10 billion yuan one-year tranche also at 2.70%, said the notice.
