Cardi B Hits Back at Carole Baskin, Calls ‘WAP’ Criticisms ‘Ridiculous’

WENN

The ‘Bodak Yellow’ femcee has responded to the ‘Tiger King’ star after the latter criticizes the use of wild animals in the newly-released ‘WAP’ music video.

Cardi B is hitting back at Carole Baskin after the “Tiger King” star slammed her for using big cats in her new “WAP” video.

The rapper’s claws are out after Baskin took aim at her raunchy promo, in which Cardi appears alongside Megan Thee Stallion, accusing the reality star of murdering her missing husband.

“I’m not gonna engage with Carole Baskin on that,” Cardi told i-D. “Like, that’s just ridiculous, you know? Oh, Lord. Like, girl you killed your godd**n husband.”

In hit 2020 Netflix docu-series, Baskin’s rival Joe Exotic alleges she murdered her husband, Jack Lewis, who went missing in 1997. Baskin has denied any involvement in his disappearance.

The “WAP” promo features a menagerie of wild animals, including tigers and leopards, and while the big cats were filmed separately and digitally inserted into the video, Baskin, the CEO of Big Cat Rescue near Tampa, Florida, expressed her concerns about the use of the creatures in a statement.

“My guess is that most people won’t even see the photoshopped cats in the scenes because the rest of it is so lurid,” she said. “I was happy to see that it does appear to all be photoshopped. It didn’t look like the cats were really in the rooms with the singers.”

Despite the safety steps, however, Carole insisted the shooting process could still be damaging to the big cats, explaining, “You have to pose a wildcat in front of a green screen to get that image and that doesn’t happen in the wild. It can’t happen in sanctuaries like ours, where cats have plenty of room to avoid a green screen (or would shred it if offered access and could die from ingesting it).”