Cannabix Technologies Provides Update on THC Breath Analyzer Development and Testing Cannabix is developing Marijuana Breathalyzer devices to give law enforcement and employers a tool to enhance public safety

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cannabix Technologies Inc. (CSE: BLO) (OTC PINK: BLOZF) (the “Company or Cannabix”) developer of the Cannabix Marijuana Breathalyzer for law enforcement and the workplace, is pleased to report that it has been performing user testing with human subjects in Vancouver, BC with its version 2.0 THC Breath Analyzer (“THCBA”). The THCBA device currently provides results in under five minutes. Cannabix has been testing the THCBA device with positive and negative cannabis breath samples with the objective of further training the device’s machine learning database and optimizing components for its upcoming (more robust) version 3.0 device. In recent weeks, Company engineers have also been focusing on device scalability, reducing device production costs, and have tested new thermoplastic soft molded components that would allow for higher durability, and reproducibility. Additional sensors are being incorporated into the device that will integrate more breath sample meta-data and will allow for device usage under a wider range of environmental conditions. Engineers have also developed a technique for sanitization of the device between users, and the GUI for the device has been simplified for administrators. Many of these improvements have been incorporated into the current device and other improvements are scheduled to be included into a version 3.0 device that will undergo more widespread pilot use. Recent pictures of user testing activity with the THCBA version 2.0 are included in this press release and available on the Company’s website at www.cannabixtechnologies.com.

The user testing procedure includes a baseline breath sample prior to the subject smoking cannabis followed by samples taken after smoking cannabis at multiple time points up to a minimum of 2 hours. Newly available images show how a subject interacts with the device at various stages of use. The testing process includes a sampling stage, an analysis stage, and the results stage – showing when THC is detected (a positive result) and when THC is not detected (a negative result).

The THCBA incorporates microfluidic sensor technology for the detection of THC from breath. The Company has been developing the THCBA with Dr. Mina Hoorfar at University of British Columbia Okanagan campus (“UBC”) and has an exclusive technology license agreement with UBC. Cannabix Technologies is on the forefront in research and development to create point-of-care breath testing technologies for the detection of ∆9-tetrahydrocannabinol (“THC”) – the psychoactive component of marijuana that causes impairment.

About Cannabix Technologies Inc.

Cannabix Technologies Inc. is a leader in marijuana breathalyzer development for law enforcement and the workplace. Cannabix has established breath testing technologies in the pursuit of bringing accurate, durable, portable tools to market to enable detection of marijuana-impaired driving offences on roads at a time when marijuana is becoming legal in many global jurisdictions. Cannabix is working to develop drug-testing devices that will detect THC- the psychoactive component of marijuana that causes intoxication- using breath samples. In particular, Cannabix is focused on developing breath testing devices for detection of recent use of THC, in contrast to urine testing for THC metabolite that requires an invasive collection and reflects usage, days or even weeks earlier. The devices will also be useful for other practical applications such as testing employees in the workplace where impairment by THC can be hazardous.

We seek Safe Harbor.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

“Rav Mlait”

CEO

Cannabix Technologies Inc.

For further information, contact the Company at [email protected]

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information that involves various risks and uncertainties regarding future events. Such forward-looking information can include without limitation statements based on current expectations involving a number of risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance of the Company, such as final development of a commercial or prototype product(s), successful trial or pilot of company technologies, no assurance that commercial sales of any kind actually materialize; no assurance the Company will have sufficient funds to complete product development. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and the Company’s plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information, including: (i) adverse market conditions; (ii) risks regarding protection of proprietary technology; (iii) the ability of the Company to complete financings; (iv) the ability of the Company to develop and market its future product; and (v) risks regarding government regulation, managing and maintaining growth, the effect of adverse publicity, litigation, competition and other factors which may be identified from time to time in the Company’s public announcements and filings. There is no assurance that the marijuana breathalyzer business will provide any benefit to the Company, and no assurance that any proposed new products will be built or proceed. There is no assurance that existing “patent pending” technologies licensed by the Company will receive patent status by regulatory authorities. The Company is not currently selling commercial breathalyzers. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking information are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ebc13a7e-1dc7-4b41-9a5c-4e34a406ebd2

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/eb3a4104-7987-43d6-a7e2-2fed8328f6c7