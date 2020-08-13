Brussels, dawn. Legal briefs drawn

This is the web version of,nbsp;Data Sheet, a daily newsletter on the business of tech. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox.

(With apologies to Lin-Manuel Miranda, a spoof of Hamilton‘s “Your Obedient Servant” imagining a conversation between Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager. Best read while playing the original song.)

How does Vestager, an arrogant economist, liberal

trilingual, commissioner

Somehow endorse telecom consolidation, her enemy

A field she’s opposed since her hiring

Just to keep me from acquiring?

I wanna be in the Zoom where it happens

The Zoom where it happens

The Zoom where it happens

You’ve kept me from the Zoom where it happens

For the last time

Dear Margrethe:

I am slow to smile

But I can code a line

As I reckon with the probes

Of your agency on mine

I look back on where I bombed

And in every place I checked

The only common thread has been your disrespect

Now you call me “gatekeeper”

Say I “put democracy at risk”

If you’ve got something to say, post online don’t send a floppy disk

I have the honor to be your obedient servant

M dot Zuck

Mr. CEO:

I am not the reason no one trusts your platform

No one knows what to believe

I will not equivocate in my investigation

I have always been happy to aggrieve

Even if I taxed what you think I taxed

You would need to cite a more specific instance

Here’s an itemized list of thirty tweets of your president

Sweet Jesus

Hey, I have not been fallin short

I am just a gal seeking to purport in the public court

Tryna do my best for our European Union, I don’t wanna cite

But I won’t back down from shining the light

I have the honor to be your obedient servant

M dot Vest

Careful how you go astray, good gal

Looking for me to pay, good gal

Answer for the TikToks I post in your feed or bombs away, good gal

Zuck your frown is Instagramable

I stand by what I stated indefatigable

You acquire only for yourself to beat competition

I can’t apologize because it’s my mission

Then stand, Margrethe

Brussels, dawn

legal briefs drawn

You’re on

I have the honor to be your obedient servant

A dot Vest

A dot Zuck

Aaron Pressman

@ampressman

[email protected]

