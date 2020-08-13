Britney Spears Only Went Out Clubbing ‘Twice’ While Living in Las Vegas for Four Years

Instagram

Britney Spears never got to enjoy Las Vegas’ famous nightlife during the four years she lived in the city.

The “Toxic” star was based in Sin City from 2013 to 2017, during which time she performed her “Britney: Piece of Me” concert residency at The AXIS auditorium located in the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

However, during an Instagram Live Q&A with fans, the hitmaker revealed she only went out clubbing “twice” during her tenure in Sin City.

“The first big question you guys asked me was what’s the last huge party I went to,” the 38-year-old said. “Believe it or not… It was probably like three or four years ago. And it was a club called XS (Nightclub inside Encore at Wynn Las Vegas) and I danced with a friend.”

Topics during the chat were wide-ranging, with the star also answering questions about her religion. “I grew up Baptist but I ended up studying Kabbalah, so I go back and forth. But I do believe there is a God,” she stated.

Despite releasing 28 self-titled fragrances, Britney also revealed her favourite perfume is Tom Ford, and that she likes Nordstrom and Happy Meals at McDonald’s.

Britney is currently at the centre of a legal conservatorship battle with her dad Jamie, who has overseen the star’s financial and personal affairs since 2008.

Fans have begun to campaign against the legal order online, with the #FreeBritney movement calling for the conservatorship to be abolished. A court date had been scheduled for 22 July (20), but was reportedly abandoned due to hackers illegally accessing the streamed proceedings.