Boston schools delay start of school year to Sept. 21 for students

The Boston school system plans to delay the start of the school year for students until Sept. 21, as officials remain undecided over whether they will reopen classrooms for in-person instruction or continue all learning remotely this fall.

Meanwhile, the Boston Teachers Union is planning a car caravan and City Hall rally for Thursday. And a group of Black clergy wrote a letter to city officials urging them to begin the school year remotely to ensure the safety of students, school staff, and their families, noting the “COVID-19 pandemic has had a disproportionate impact on communities of color.”

“We do not make this request lightly, recognizing both the nuance and complexities of our current discourse, however, we do believe that it is the right thing to do for all interested parties,” the clergy wrote.