Bloom U.S. Income & Growth Fund Announces Distributions

TORONTO, Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bloom U.S. Income & Growth Fund (TSX: BUA.UN) (the Fund) announces the following distributions:

Record Date Payment Date Distribution per unit Class A Class U October 30, 2020 November 16, 2020 $0.05 US$0.05 November 30, 2020 December 15, 2020 $0.05 US$0.05 December 31, 2020 January 15, 2021 $0.05 US$0.05

Since the Fund’s inception in March 2013, the Fund has paid cash distributions of $4.37 per Class A Unit and US$4.37 per Class U Unit.

Class A unitholders are reminded that the Fund has a Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP) providing Class A unitholders with the ability to automatically reinvest their distributions and benefit from the compound growth from this reinvestment. Please contact your Investment Advisor or financial institution to enrol in this DRIP.

For further information please contact Unitholder Information at 416-861-9941 or 1-855-BLOOM18 (1-855-256-6618) or visit www.bloomfunds.ca