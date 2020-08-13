Blake Shelton Steps in to Help Fans Get Refunds for Canceled Tour

WENN

The country music star has responded after fans reach out to him on social media to complain about having issues when they seek refunds for his scrapped tour.

Country superstar Blake Shelton has stepped in to help fans seek refunds for his scrapped 2020 concerts following a series of social media complaints.

Like many other musicians, the singer was forced to cut short his Friends and Heroes Tour in March (20) due to the coronavirus pandemic, which brought the live entertainment industry to a standstill.

At the time, the affected shows were listed online as postponed, with a new date to be determined, but that meant ticketholders wouldn’t qualify for refunds, as they were only offered their money back if events had been cancelled altogether.

Fans sick of waiting for make-up dates to be announced have been appealing to Shelton via Twitter to help them resolve the issue, and on Wednesday (12Aug20), he responded to a series of messages by insisting the tour had been officially axed – so refunds should be available at the point of purchase.

He quickly learned that wasn’t the case with some vendors, and subsequently had his representatives intervene to try and resolve the “awful” problem so those wanting refunds could easily claim their money back during these uncertain times.

“Bottom line is the tour IS and HAS been cancelled since March…,” he tweeted. “Get your money back people. Let me know on here how it goes over the next few days. This is terrible.”

“Doing my best to do whatever I can to clear this up. I certainly DO NOT want to be responsible for holding up anyone’s tix (ticket) refund especially right now!”

He later returned to the site to assure followers his managers were in touch with multiple vendors and “working on this ticket refund thing”, adding, “it’s a web for sure and I don’t think it’s any one persons fault (sic). It’s been a nightmare and confusing year for everyone at every level.”

Shelton subsequently provided details for ticketholders to seek refunds, and asked anyone requiring further assistance to email his team at [email protected]