Bitcoin Price Above $11.5K as Key BTC Price Metric Suggests $12K Retest By Cointelegraph

Bitcoin Price Above $11.5K as Key BTC Price Metric Suggests $12K Retest
Today (BTC) price rebounded from its recent low at $11,125 on Aug 11 to $11,617. This suggests traders are turning optimistic as key data show a significant amount of liquidity for BTC until $12,000.
As BTC price rallied, many major altcoins surged in tandem. Chainlink (LINK), which has seen strong gains all week, recorded a 19.6%gain. Meanwhile DeFi-related tokens like including Compound (COMP), Maker (MKR), Aave (LEND), and Cosmos (ATOM), saw gains ranging between 20%-50%.
