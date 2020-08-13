Best Wireless Chargers for Samsung Galaxy Note 20 in 2020

Best

Wireless Chargers for Samsung Galaxy Note 20

Android Central

2020

The best wireless chargers for the Note 20 are consistent, stylish, and speedy. They should never make you guess whether your phone is lined up properly, nor should they leave you waiting and waiting on a sluggish 5W charge instead of Samsung’s Fast Charge wireless profiles. These are the best and brightest wireless chargers for the Samsung Galaxy Note 20, whether you need something light and nimble for your cubicle at work or need a sturdy stand for your nightstand.

What are the best wireless chargers for the Galaxy Note 20?

There are multitudes of wireless chargers out there, but if you want to charge the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 at the full 15W Samsung advertises, you’ll have to stick to first-party chargers with the Samsung 15W Fast Charge 2.0 Wireless Charger Stand. 15W charging is only supported by a handful of Samsung phones — from the Galaxy S10 series to the Note 20 series — and as such there’s only one Samsung wireless charge model so far to support it.

If you’re happy charging at 10W instead, your options absolutely explode. If your Note 20 came with Galaxy Buds — or you used that pre-order credit for a Galaxy Watch Active 2 — then you’ll probably want to opt for the Samsung Duo Pad so you can charge both devices easily without wires covering your nightstand. There’s also a plethora of inexpensive wireless chargers like the AUKEY USB-C Wireless Charger that are perfect for plopping on your desk or in the living room so you can top off while watching TV with the family.

Just keep in mind most of these chargers need a Qualcomm QuickCharge 2.0/3.0 charger to power them if they don’t have a wall plug in the box. The chargers that Samsung phones used to come with, the ones with USB-A, those are perfect for these if you still have them laying around, but if you don’t. QC 3.0 chargers are plentiful and affordable these days.