Best Android Phones: Our top picks for August 2020

The best Android phone you can buy is the OnePlus 8 Pro, because it brings a great combination of hardware quality, specs, display, cameras, and software to a palatable price for a high-end phone. Competition makes for better products, and the Android ecosystem is more competitive than ever. If you want a new Android phone at any price range, we’ve done the research to separate the great from the good, and the good from the bad. This list will help you make your next purchase easier.

The OnePlus 8 Pro is impressive and well-designed as any high-end smartphone can be. If you know anything about OnePlus phones, you’ll be happy to know it doesn’t upend the traditional OnePlus formula. Instead, it extends it to its logical place in the world of 2020 flagships with more features and a higher price. The hardware goes toe-to-toe with any phone out there, and it’s punctuated by the best display OnePlus has ever used. It’s bright, colorful and has a 120Hz refresh rate. Inside, there are exceptional specs, and that leads to fantastic performance thanks to the super-smooth OxygenOS software — it’s just a joy to use. The 8 Pro also brings the best cameras yet to the OnePlus phone, with a new primary sensor that steps up its game to a true flagship level. The entire camera experience is a small step behind the likes of the Galaxy S20+, but then again, it’s also a little less expensive. That’s really where the 8 Pro fits in. It’s a true flagship experience top to bottom, for just a bit less money than the traditional players with big brand names. Pros: Large, beautiful 120Hz display

Greatly improved main and wide-angle cameras

Excellent battery life

OxygenOS is best-in-class Android software

Wireless charging and IP68 rating Cons: Much more expensive than before

Limited 5G compatibility in the U.S.

Telephoto camera isn’t good

Some software and camera bugs still present

Before the Galaxy S20 series came out, our top pick here was the Galaxy S10+ — and everything Samsung did this year made it easy to recommend the S20+. The S20+ makes improvements across the board, with a bigger display that has a super-smooth 120Hz refresh rate, a larger 4,500mAh battery, more RAM, and a new Snapdragon 865 processor. Every Galaxy S20+ is 5G capable as well, for all of the U.S. carriers, which isn’t the biggest deal right now but will become more critical as we push into 2021.

The huge move up is with the cameras, with a new array both front and back. The new sensors are all larger and let in more light so you can take dramatically better low-light photos. It’s not entirely on the level of the Pixel 4 XL, but this is a big step up for Samsung and is no longer a shortcoming of this flagship. You also get capable zooming up to 5X, while keeping an ultra-wide camera for more shooting variety. The only way the S20+ steps down from the S10+ is in its price and removal of the headphone jack. The base phone is a couple of hundred dollars more than it was last year, and removing the audio jack is a severe blow for those who rely on it or prefer the sound quality. But both are a result of the way the whole industry is going — phones keep getting more expensive, and Samsung was already one of the last holdouts in the high-end space the keep a 3.5 mm jack. Pros: Best-in-class display

Good battery life

Exceptional performance

Great all-around cameras

5G enabled Cons: Expensive for 128GB of storage

Camera zoom much weaker than S20 Ultra

Slow fingerprint sensor

No headphone jack

With no Moto G8 models being sold directly in the U.S. this year, the new Moto G Power fills in that gap by offering a solid Android experience at a fantastic price. The phone stands out in the battery department, offering multi-day endurance. Pair that with great software, fun cameras, and solid specs all around, and the Moto G Power packs quite a punch. That said, lacking NFC and facing Motorola’s infamous history with slow software updates could be a reason to think twice before picking one up. However, if you want to save money, you can’t beat this price. Note: In some markets globally, you may have access to the Moto G8 instead of the G Power. When buying the Moto G8 in the U.S., it doesn’t come with a warranty, and so we recommend the G Power instead. Pros: Ultra-wide and macro cameras are fun

Two or three days of battery life

Motorola’s excellent software add-ons

Compatible with all U.S. carriers

Can’t beat that price Cons: Fingerprint magnet hardware

No NFC in 2020 is just ridiculous

Slow charging speeds

Motorola’s update speed

The Pixel 3 XL was the best camera you could get in a smartphone, but the 4 XL blows it away. In daylight, mixed-light, and even super-low-light, it consistently takes better photos than any other Android. While we had issues with the 3 XL’s speed, the camera app is also now fast and fluid. A secondary telephoto lens, paired with clever software, takes great zoom shots. Its front-facing camera isn’t as wide as before, and that’s really the only marginal downside here. It still takes crisp, colorful, and bright photos, along with great portrait selfies. The Pixel 4 XL, as a whole phone, is, unfortunately, let down by a few shortcomings. Its battery life is the weakest of the flagship competition, it has weaker RAM (6GB) and storage (64 or 128GB), and its Face Unlock system hasn’t been adopted by all of the most popular apps that need biometric authentication. However, that shouldn’t detract from all of the great things this phone does — and it is still entirely in the conversation of the best phones you can get today. The Pixel 4 XL has been discontinued by Google, which means that you may have a difficult time finding it over the next few months. If you’re looking for a good alternative, we recommend the Pixel 4a, at least until the Pixel 5 is released in October. Pros: Super-smooth 90Hz display

Top-notch camera quality back and front

Simple, useful and fast software

Nice-looking and feeling hardware

Excellent face unlock speed Cons: Incredibly weak battery life

Motion Sense has little real-world use

Low RAM and storage for the money

Many apps still incompatible with Face Unlock

The Pixel 4a is the best phone value available today, period. Google’s packed most of what makes the Pixel 4 series good into a smartphone that costs over 50% less. You also get a compact device that, in spite of its size, excels in the battery life department. Seriously, this phone lasts all day and then some. Perhaps the most impressive part of the 4a is its camera, which is nearly on par with the Pixel 4. The main camera shoots exceptional photos in all lighting conditions, with Night Sight really showing its strength in poor lighting. Google even added Astrophotography mode this time around, and improved the already-impressive Portrait Mode. The front-facing camera is also tack-sharp, and focuses more quickly than on the Pixel 3a from last year. Both front and back, you’re getting flagship-level camera quality out of a phone that’s a fraction of the price. Google’s also improved the video quality this year, thanks to an improved Snapdragon 730 SoC and 6GB of RAM standard. So what do you lose by spending three hundred and fifty dollars instead of eight hundred or a thousand? Well, the Pixel 4a is made of plastic, and lacks both water resistance and wireless charging, features you can take for granted at a higher price point. It also only comes in one size, a 5.8-inch variant, and one color, black. There’s no storage size options, either: you get 128GB of internal memory, which should be plenty for most people, but a lack of microSD expansion may be a problem for the content collectors out there. And it should go without saying that the Pixel 4a lacks 5G support — though Google has promised to release a larger Pixel 4a 5G later this year alongside a more premium Pixel 5. All of these limitations shouldn’t impede your desire to buy the Pixel 4a, which has been one of the best smartphone surprises of 2020 so far— even if it did launch a few months late. From the size to the performance to the battery life and camera quality, Google’s latest budget phone is a winner. Pros: Incredible camera for the money

Excellent build quality with polycarbonate shell

Guaranteed software updates

Clean Android build Cons: Performance not on flagship levels

Only comes in one size, color and storage level

OnePlus didn’t change much in the 8 coming from the 7T, but it didn’t really need to. You get a fresh hardware design that keeps it more in line with the 8 Pro, plus a bump in specs and 5G with the same great basics. You get an excellent 90Hz display, great battery life, consistent camera performance, and fantastic software. In keeping its price relatively affordable in the scheme of high-end flagships, you had to miss out on a couple of things. The cameras didn’t improve from the 7T, and in some ways got worse — you lose a telephoto camera, and gain a dedicated macro shooter that isn’t of much use. Unlike the 8 Pro, there’s no wireless charging here. At the same time, you have to deal with the fact that OnePlus is charging more than it did six months ago for effectively this same experience. Still, if you want to dip your toe into 5G with a higher-end phone, but don’t want to spend top dollar, this is the way to go. You can get full 5G support on T-Mobile, or buy directly from Verizon — and internationally, support for 5G on multiple carriers is excellent in most markets. Pros: Fantastic software experience

5G and excellent specs for the money

Consistent camera performance

Sleek and solid hardware

Excellent battery life Cons: No wireless charging

Minimal improvements over 7T

No zoom camera and bad macro camera

Just like the name implies, the Galaxy S20 Ultra takes another step up from the Galaxy S20+. It has all of the same specs and capabilities, but with an even larger display — 6.9 inches, Samsung’s biggest — and a correspondingly larger battery at 5000mAh. When you keep the phone in 60Hz display mode, it’s a complete battery champion; you’ll never have to worry about battery life on this phone. The Ultra also makes use of that extra space (and price) to give you better cameras, with a 108MP main camera that takes even brighter photos, and a telephoto camera that can reach out and get great shots up to 10X (and decent ones at 15X). The trade-offs of getting this extra capability, and battery life, are overall size and price. The S20 Ultra is big, and almost 20% heavier than the S20+; it’s also notably more expensive, which can be tough to swallow when the S20+ is already quite spendy. But if battery life is a priority, this is your best bet. Pros: Massive high-quality screen

Huge battery

Super-sharp main camera shots

Solid zoom camera up to 15X Cons: Great battery limited to 60Hz mode

Necessarily big and heavy

Slow fingerprint sensor

No headphone jack

30X+ zoom is a gimmick

The world turns, seasons change, and Samsung updates its Note lineup. It’s an annual constant, and yet Samsung went and made some massive changes to the Note lineup this year. The Galaxy Note 20+ is an imposing and beautiful object, arrayed in a matte glass back finish with a massive camera bump located into the top left corner. The camera, which has three lenses, is one of the most impressive updates to this Note 10+ successor, but the real story starts, as always, with the display. The 6.9-inch AMOLED display on the Note 20 Ultra is absolutely stunning, among the brightest, most colorful and accurate ever made. It’s also the canvas for the new-and-improved S Pen, which now boasts latency three times less than the previous generation Note. That means text, sketches, and other S Pen-related activities feel more like real paper than ever. The Snapdragon 865+ SoC and 12GB of RAM inside the phone attempt to justify the imposing price tag, but Samsung’s cut absolutely no corners here. The 4,500mAh battery lasts all day (most of the time), and the dual speakers are just as impressive as ever. Getting back to the cameras, here’s where the Note 20 Ultra really tries to differentiate itself from previous Note phones. The main 108MP sensor is just huge, physically and artistically, allowing you take beautiful portraits and close-ups with shallow depth of field. Samsung’s also fixed the autofocus issues that plagued the Galaxy S20 Ultra, too, so this is easily the company’s best camera ever. Plus you get a true 5x telephoto camera that cuts no corners thanks to an engineering marvel in the form of a prism. Samsung’s also cleaned up its software game in the form of One UI 2.5. It’s still based on Android 10, but the company’s made some subtle tweaks to the way everything coheres, and it finally feels like Samsung has a unified approach to software. Plus Samsung’s promised three years of software updates, so it’s likely the Note 20 Ultra will get Android 13 sometime in 2022 or 2023. How cool is that? The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra isn’t cheap, but it could be the best premium phone on the market right now. It’s still a bit too pricey to be our top pick, but if you want the phone with the least compromises this is the one to get. Pros: Incredible display

Hardware looks and feels expensive

Best stylus experience on any phone

Outstanding performance

Great battery life and fast charging

Awesome camera performance Cons: It’s very expensive

Could be too big for some people

Battery life could be better

The best thing the Galaxy Z Flip has to offer is normalcy and minimal compromises. At its core, the Z Flip is effectively a refreshed and slightly improved Galaxy S10+, which is a good thing. You’re getting capable specs and performance, hardware that feels solid and high-quality, and a set of cameras that are just a little bit behind the highest-end phones this year. Compared to the shortcomings of other foldables, the Z Flip shines for having such good daily usability. The Galaxy Z Flip also has the most durable folding screen available today, with its Ultra Thin Glass (UTG) screen covering. Now, of course, that’s all relative, as other foldables up to this point have purely plastic screen coverings, but it’s something. The UTG covering can still be damaged rather easily compared to the extremely hard glass found on non-folding phones, but it’s more robust than what we had before, and it should be a bit more resistant to damage through regular use. As a compromise, you’re giving up a little bit compared to a normal phone of the same (or lower) price. With just a 3,300mAh battery, longevity is on the low side. While its screen is excellent for a foldable, it’s just 1080p and doesn’t have the same clarity and quality as a fixed panel. Plus, its large bezels can be cumbersome. You’re also getting a pretty weak single speaker, there’s no ultra-wide camera on the back, and the tiny 1.06-inch cover display on the outside isn’t useful for much more than showing the time and date. Pros: Most durable, foldable screen

Really strong specs

Typically great Samsung build quality Cons: UTG screen covering still isn’t very strong

Camera’s a step behind 2020 flagships

Weaker battery life than standard phones

Tiny cover display is almost useless

Bottom line The Android world is incredibly diverse, and no matter your needs, you can find a phone that fits them. But if there’s one Android that fits the widest number of people, it’s the OnePlus 8 Pro. The 8 Pro has excellent hardware in both durability and design, top-end specs and performance, a great 120Hz display, and exceptionally good battery life. Its cameras are solid all-around performers, stepping way up from its predecessor’s, but if there’s one shortcoming of this phone overall, its that the camera quality isn’t quite the best in the market. OnePlus software, on the other hand, is exquisite and is neck-and-neck with Google’s own Pixel phones in terms of its overall experience. OxygenOS is incredibly fast, and consistently so no matter what you throw at it. It’s clean and simple right out of the box, with minimal bloat, but is still configurable and filled with features if you want to get deeper into customizing your phone as you use it. How to choose the best Android phone