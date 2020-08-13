Belarus Protests: Mass Beatings, Detentions as President Clings to Power

MINSK, Belarus — Accounts of violent beatings of protesters and brutal mass detentions mounted in Belarus on Thursday as the country’s embattled president, Aleksandr G. Lukashenko, deployed brute force to cling to power.

Widespread protests against Mr. Lukashenko, an authoritarian who has ruled for 26 years, have gripped the Eastern European country ever since he claimed victory Sunday in a presidential election that his opponents and international governments widely saw as fraudulent.

The protests were initially largely peaceful, but riot police and military forces responded with stun grenades and rubber bullets, and could be seen pummeling unarmed protesters with their boots and batons. Dozens of journalists were among the thousands detained; those who were released reported fierce beatings and horrific conditions in overcrowded detention centers.

The scene outside a pretrial detention center in Minsk on Thursday was one of desperation and grief. Hundreds of people gathered, as they had for much of the week, looking for loved ones. On Wednesday, they had swarmed a departing ambulance, seeking scraps of news.