Baidu Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2 By .com

.com – Baidu (NASDAQ:) reported on Thursday second quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Baidu announced earnings per share of ¥14.73 on revenue of ¥26.03B. Analysts polled by .com anticipated EPS of ¥9.31 on revenue of ¥25.75B.

Baidu shares are down 1.45% from the beginning of the year, still down 15.48% from its 52 week high of ¥147.38 set on January 13. They are under-performing the Nasdaq which is up 23.07% from the start of the year.

Baidu follows other major Technology sector earnings this month

Baidu’s report follows an earnings beat by Apple on July 30, who reported EPS of ¥2.58 on revenue of ¥59.69B, compared to forecasts EPS of ¥2.05 on revenue of ¥52.29B.

Microsoft had beat expectations on July 22 with fourth quarter EPS of ¥1.46 on revenue of ¥38.03B, compared to forecast for EPS of ¥1.34 on revenue of ¥36.54B.

