Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S,P/ASX 200 down 0.67% By .com

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

© . Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S,amp;P/ASX 200 down 0.67%

.com – Australia stocks were lower after the close on Thursday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Sydney, the fell 0.67%.

The best performers of the session on the were Treasury Wine Estates Ltd (ASX:), which rose 12.33% or 1.410 points to trade at 12.850 at the close. Meanwhile, AMP Ltd (ASX:) added 10.87% or 0.150 points to end at 1.530 and Mesoblast Ltd (ASX:) was up 10.10% or 0.310 points to 3.380 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were AGL Energy Ltd (ASX:), which fell 9.59% or 1.63 points to trade at 15.36 at the close. Breville Group Ltd (ASX:) declined 8.39% or 2.29 points to end at 25.00 and Telstra Corporation Ltd. (ASX:) was down 8.26% or 0.280 points to 3.110.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 744 to 519 and 320 ended unchanged.

Shares in AGL Energy Ltd (ASX:) fell to 5-year lows; losing 9.59% or 1.63 to 15.36.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S,amp;P/ASX 200 options, was up 2.86% to 19.456.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 0.28% or 5.40 to $1943.60 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in September fell 0.59% or 0.25 to hit $42.42 a barrel, while the October Brent oil contract fell 0.59% or 0.27 to trade at $45.16 a barrel.

AUD/USD was up 0.06% to 0.7166, while AUD/JPY fell 0.11% to 76.47.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.29% at 93.140.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR