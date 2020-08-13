Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S,P/ASX 200 down 0.67% By .com

© . Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S,amp;P/ASX 200 down 0.67%



.com – Australia stocks were lower after the close on Thursday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Sydney, the fell 0.67%.

The best performers of the session on the were Treasury Wine Estates Ltd (ASX:), which rose 12.33% or 1.410 points to trade at 12.850 at the close. Meanwhile, AMP Ltd (ASX:) added 10.87% or 0.150 points to end at 1.530 and Mesoblast Ltd (ASX:) was up 10.10% or 0.310 points to 3.380 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were AGL Energy Ltd (ASX:), which fell 9.59% or 1.63 points to trade at 15.36 at the close. Breville Group Ltd (ASX:) declined 8.39% or 2.29 points to end at 25.00 and Telstra Corporation Ltd. (ASX:) was down 8.26% or 0.280 points to 3.110.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 744 to 519 and 320 ended unchanged.

Shares in AGL Energy Ltd (ASX:) fell to 5-year lows; losing 9.59% or 1.63 to 15.36.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S,amp;P/ASX 200 options, was up 2.86% to 19.456.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 0.28% or 5.40 to $1943.60 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in September fell 0.59% or 0.25 to hit $42.42 a barrel, while the October Brent oil contract fell 0.59% or 0.27 to trade at $45.16 a barrel.

AUD/USD was up 0.06% to 0.7166, while AUD/JPY fell 0.11% to 76.47.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.29% at 93.140.