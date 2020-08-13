August 2010 Pop Culture Moments

These were the feuds, breakups, music, movies, etc. that had our attention a decade ago!
1.
Eminem’s “Love the Way You Lie,” feat. Rihanna, was the No. 1 song in the country.
2.
While Cage the Elephant’s “In One Ear” was the No. 1 alternative song in the country.
5.
It was all but officially confirmed that Steven Tyler would be joining American Idol as its new judge.
6.
Sean Penn and Wyclef Jean had a feud throughout the month — which began after Sean criticized Wyclef for not helping enough with earthquake recovery in Haiti and for announcing he would run for president of the country (Wyclef later withdrew from running for president).
7.
Jennifer Aniston clapped back at Bill O’Reilly when he came after her for saying that women were realizing that they didn’t need to settle with a man in order to have a child.
8.
Amy Poehler and Will Arnett announced the birth of their second child, Abel James.
9.
Miranda Kerr and Orlando Bloom officially confirmed they were expecting their first child together.
10.
Neil Patrick Harris and his partner, David Burtka, announced they were expecting twins.
11.
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth announced they were splitting after dating for a little over a year.
12.
Anna Paquin and Stephen Moyer got married in Malibu, California.
13.
While Hilary Duff and Mike Comrie got married in a small ceremony in Santa Barbara, California.
14.
Michael Douglas announced that he had throat cancer.
15.
Elena Kagan was sworn into the Supreme Court — which made her the fourth woman to serve as a Supreme Court Justice.
16.
Paris Hilton was arrested in Las Vegas for alleged cocaine possession.
17.
It was announced that Rooney Mara had nabbed the role of Lisbeth Salander in The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (which was a big deal ’cause basically every big-name actor wanted the role at the time).
18.
MTV revealed that Chelsea Handler would be hosting the upcoming 2010 VMAs.
19.
The Teen Choice Awards were held in LA and Katy Perry cohosted it.
20.
And Sandra Bullock and Betty White won the TCA for Best Dance for their film, The Proposal. There were also like, no joke, 340 other categories, so check out the Wiki if you want to reminisce more about it.
21.
The 62nd Emmy Awards were held in LA at the Nokia Theatre and were hosted by Jimmy Fallon.
22.
The big winners were Modern Family, which won Outstanding Comedy Series for the very first time.
23.
And Mad Men, which won Outstanding Drama Series for the third year in a row.
24.
Eat Pray Love, The Expendables, and Scott Pilgrim vs. the World were among the movies released into theaters.
25.
And finally, fans of the Hunger Games books got their conclusion, as Mockingjay was published.
Nostalgia Trip
Take a trip down memory lane that’ll make you feel nostalgia AF