August 2010 Pop Culture Moments

These were the feuds, breakups, music, movies, etc. that had our attention a decade ago!

1.

Eminem’s “Love the Way You Lie,” feat. Rihanna, was the No. 1 song in the country.

2.

While Cage the Elephant’s “In One Ear” was the No. 1 alternative song in the country.

5.

It was all but officially confirmed that Steven Tyler would be joining American Idol as its new judge.


John W. Ferguson / Getty Images

6.

Sean Penn and Wyclef Jean had a feud throughout the month — which began after Sean criticized Wyclef for not helping enough with earthquake recovery in Haiti and for announcing he would run for president of the country (Wyclef later withdrew from running for president).


Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images, Christopher Polk / Getty Images


7.

Jennifer Aniston clapped back at Bill O’Reilly when he came after her for saying that women were realizing that they didn’t need to settle with a man in order to have a child.


Bryan Bedder / Getty Images, Rick Diamond / Getty Images

Jennifer responded with this perfectly shady response: “Of course, the ideal scenario for parenting is obviously two parents of a mature age. Parenting is one of the hardest jobs on earth. And, of course, many women dream of finding Prince Charming (with fatherly instincts), but for those who’ve not yet found their Bill O’Reilly, I’m just glad science has provided a few other options.”


8.

Amy Poehler and Will Arnett announced the birth of their second child, Abel James.


Stephen Lovekin / Getty Images

9.

Miranda Kerr and Orlando Bloom officially confirmed they were expecting their first child together.


Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

10.

Neil Patrick Harris and his partner, David Burtka, announced they were expecting twins.

11.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth announced they were splitting after dating for a little over a year.


Jason Merritt / Getty Images

12.

Anna Paquin and Stephen Moyer got married in Malibu, California.


Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

13.

While Hilary Duff and Mike Comrie got married in a small ceremony in Santa Barbara, California.


Jason Merritt / Getty Images

14.

Michael Douglas announced that he had throat cancer.


Bryan Bedder / Getty Images

15.

Elena Kagan was sworn into the Supreme Court — which made her the fourth woman to serve as a Supreme Court Justice.

16.

Paris Hilton was arrested in Las Vegas for alleged cocaine possession.


Jason Merritt / Getty Images

17.

It was announced that Rooney Mara had nabbed the role of Lisbeth Salander in The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (which was a big deal ’cause basically every big-name actor wanted the role at the time).


Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

18.

MTV revealed that Chelsea Handler would be hosting the upcoming 2010 VMAs.


Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

19.

The Teen Choice Awards were held in LA and Katy Perry cohosted it.


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

20.

And Sandra Bullock and Betty White won the TCA for Best Dance for their film, The Proposal. There were also like, no joke, 340 other categories, so check out the Wiki if you want to reminisce more about it.


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

21.

The 62nd Emmy Awards were held in LA at the Nokia Theatre and were hosted by Jimmy Fallon.


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

And I have no idea why he is dressed like American Idiot–era Billie Joe Armstrong.

22.

The big winners were Modern Family, which won Outstanding Comedy Series for the very first time.


Jason Merritt / Getty Images

23.

And Mad Men, which won Outstanding Drama Series for the third year in a row.


Jason Merritt / Getty Images

24.

Eat Pray Love, The Expendables, and Scott Pilgrim vs. the World were among the movies released into theaters.


Sony/ Lionsgate/ Universal

25.

And finally, fans of the Hunger Games books got their conclusion, as Mockingjay was published.


David Cooper / Getty Images

