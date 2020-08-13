Attorney Benjamin Crump & Breonna Taylor’s Family Met With Kentucky Attorney General In Hopes Of Finally Arresting Officers Responsible For Her Death

Roommates, as many continue to advocate for justice in the Breonna Taylor case, her family remains hopeful. Family attorney Benjamin Crump and Breonna Taylor’s family recently met with Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron in the hopes that charges will soon be filed.

Over 150 days following the shooting death of Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky, by plainclothes officers who were executing a no-knock warrant, there still have not been any charges filed against the police officers responsible.

Attorneys Benjamin Crump and Lonita Baker stated at a recent press conference that Breonna Taylor’s family met with the Kentucky mayor and state attorney general, but that no definitive answers emerged. However, Crump did say he “absolutely” expects there to be charges in the case, although he didn’t provide any additional details regarding the meeting.

Baker said Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron did personally offer his condolences to the family during the meeting, which is the very first time he’s spoken with them since Breonna Taylor was killed.

Cameron explained that he didn’t reach out previously because he feared it could interfere with his investigation. Meanwhile, his office is reportedly waiting on ballistics reports from the FBI and additional interviews before any decisions or potential arrests are made, Baker added.

“He wants to have the right answer at the end of this. He doesn’t want to rush through it,” Taylor’s mother, Tamika Palmer, who attended the meeting, said at the press conference. But, Baker added, “We’re not going to wait forever. We do want this resolved quickly and accurately.”

Want tea directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!