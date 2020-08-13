Apple readies subscription bundles to boost services: Bloomberg News By

Matilda Coleman
() – Apple Inc (NASDAQ:) is readying a series of subscription bundles that will let customers sign in for several of the iPhone maker’s digital services at a lower monthly price, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.

The bundles, dubbed “Apple One” inside the Cupertino, California-based company, are planned to launch as early as October alongside the next iPhone line, the report said, citing people with knowledge of the effort.

The bundles are designed to encourage customers to subscribe to more Apple services, which will generate more recurring revenue, according to the report.

Apple did not immediately respond to ‘ request for comment.

Sales in Apple’s services segment, which also includes offerings such as iCloud and Apple Music, rose 14.8% to $13.16 billion, in the recently reported third quarter.

