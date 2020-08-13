Angad Bedi on his professional and personal successes

Angad Bedi is an actor that has witnessed great growth, especially in the last few years. Coming from a sports background, Angad had his eyes set on the big screen very early and thanks to his determination, he’s achieved what he set out for. The actor has delivered some impressive performances in films like Pink, Soorma, Tiger Zinda Hai and more. While they are extremely different roles, Angad managed to play them with equal confidence and his efforts earned him great appreciation with audiences as well as the critics.

The actor is literally flying high as his latest project Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl has finally released and has received some great reviews so far. Angad once again delivers a restrained performance along with managing to form an emotional connect of his character with the audience. We got into a candid chat with the actor, where he spoke about his latest release, plans for the future and the bond he shares with his family. Click on the video below and find out what he had to say.