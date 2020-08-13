Andrew Johns, Brad Fittler expert predictions

Andrew Johns is keeping the faith with the Wests Tigers in round 14 of the NRL, but the eighth Immortal admitted that their efforts last week would have made coach Michael Maguire sick.

The Tigers take on the Bulldogs this weekend in the final game of the round and Johns was tipping the match-up to be better than some might expect.

“I think this will be a really good game even though they’re down the bottom [of the NRL ladder],” Johns told Wide World of Sports in Freddy & Joey’s Tips.

“I’ll go the Tigers – taking them on trust.”

Johns said while he is backing Wests, there are obvious areas of improvement that must be tightened up this week – especially in their defensive effort against a scrappy Bulldogs side.

“Michael McGuire is a very defence-orientated coach and some of the missed tackles last week, he would have been vomiting in the coaching box,” Johns said.

Johns warned the Tigers that Jack Cogger coming in for suspended half Lachlan Lewis could be bit of a surprise and Wests will need to be aware of the threat he poses.

“For the Bulldogs, Jack Cogger comes into the halves. I don’t understand why he hasn’t been there all year. I am a fan,” Johns said.

“I thought last year when they went on their run late in the year he was one of their best players. I thought he offered more in attack than Lachlan Lewis and [Brandon] Wakeham.”

Brad Fittler: Roosters, Panthers, Eels, Sharks, Rabbitohs, Raiders, Knights, Tigers

Andrew Johns: Roosters, Panthers, Eels, Titans, Rabbitohs, Raiders, Knights, Tigers

The Mole: Roosters, Panthers, Eels, Sharks, Rabbitohs, Raiders, Knights, Wests Tigers

Darren Lockyer: Roosters, Panthers, Eels, Titans, Rabbitohs, Broncos, Knights, Wests Tigers

Billy Slater: Storm, Panthers, Eels, Sharks, Rabbitohs, Raiders, Knights, Tigers

James Bracey: Roosters, Panthers, Eels, Titans, Rabbitohs, Raiders, Knights, Bulldogs

Allana Ferguson: Roosters, Panthers, Eels, Sharks, Rabbitohs, Raiders, Knights, Tigers

Ruan Sims: Roosters, Panthers, Dragons, Sharks, Rabbitohs, Raiders, Sea Eagles, Bulldogs

Mat Thompson: Storm, Panthers, Eels, Sharks, Rabbitohs, Raiders, Knights, Tigers

Peter Psaltis: Roosters, Panthers, Eels, Sharks, Rabbitohs, Raiders, Knights, Tigers

Ben Glover: Roosters, Panthers, Eels, Sharks, Rabbitohs, Raiders, Knights, Tigers

Tim Elbra: Roosters, Panthers, Eels, Sharks, Rabbitohs, Raiders, Knights, Tigers