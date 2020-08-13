Amitabh Bachchan gives out golden advice to all his fans

Amitabh Bachchan is without doubt one of the biggest stars in Bollywood. The actor has been around for over five decades now and his ppopularity remains undiminished. As an actor, he remains relevant as ever. However, the megastar is having a rocky 2020. He was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus last month. He was admitted to the hospital for a couple of weeks after which he returned home hale and hearty. And thank God for that. While in hospital, the actor kept in touch with his fans through social media. He kept apprising them about his health regularly.

Even after being discharged from the hospital, Bachchan has been active on social media. His latest post is all about a life tip that everyone should follow according to him. He posted a picture of himself and captioned the post in Hindi. The caption meant, “Try plucking out thorns out of someone’s path, your hands will start smelling of roses.” Check out the post below.





Isn’t his advice worth taking?