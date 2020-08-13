AMC Theaters Celebrates August 20th Reopening By Offering 15-Cent Movie Tickets

#Roommates, following months of being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, AMC Theaters is finally set to reopen—and they are giving customers an unbelievable discount to head back to the movies. To officially celebrate its August 20th reopening, AMC Theaters is offering movie tickets for 15 cents…yes, you read that correctly.

According to @HollywoodReporter, AMC Theatres will finally reopen its U.S. theaters in just a few days with 15-cent movie tickets, which was the initial cost of attending the theater’s first Kansas City location all the way back in 1920. AMC estimates that it will open around 100 U.S. theaters, or a sixth of its circuit in one week. To mark the relaunch, all seats sold for movies screenings on August 20th will be available for the price of 15 cents.

AMC Entertainment CEO Adam Aron discussed the relaunch, saying “As our guests return on our first day of resumed operations on August 20, we invite them to join us in celebrating a return to the movies, and in celebrating 100 years of AMC making smiles happen with movies at 1920 prices of only 15 cents each.”

Around 300 additional AMC Theater locations nationwide are expected to open over the course of the next two weeks. The AMC Theatres circuit, as it reopens in phases, will operate at reduced capacity to comply with local health restrictions and social distancing in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The final remaining theaters are expected to open in early September after being authorized to do so by state and local officials. Additionally, food and drinks at the concession stand will also be available at a reduced price through October.

Want tea directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!