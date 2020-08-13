AMC movie theaters will reopen on Aug. 20 with 15-cent tickets

Our mission to help you navigate the new normal is fueled by subscribers. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today.

Moviegoers will have to pay only 15 cents for tickets at AMC cinemas on Aug. 20, when the chain starts to reopen after the coronavirus outbreak.

The cheap tickets will be available at over 100 theaters across the U.S. The deal, a throwback to the price the company charged when it was founded in 1920, is intended to lure customers who may be worried about venturing into a theater because of the risk of contracting coronavirus.

“We are thrilled to once again open our doors to American moviegoers who are looking for an opportunity to get out of their houses and apartments and escape into the magic of the movies,” AMC Entertainment CEO Adam Aron said.

AMC and other cinema operators closed their theaters in March when COVID-19 was starting to rapidly spread in the U.S. In June, AMC said in a regulatory filing that the pandemic had taken a serious toll on its business, and that “substantial doubt exists about our ability to continue as a going concern for a reasonable period of time,” the Associated Press reported.

But as the nation slowly reopens, AMC hope people who are frustrated from the tedium of the current reality will head back to the theater like old times. It expects to have two-thirds of its 600 U.S. theaters opened by Sept. 3., with the remainder opening after getting clearance from local and state officials.

AMC promised to give its theaters extra cleaning and sanitizing because of COVID-19.

AMC Entertainment’s shares were up 17% to $5.42 in midday trading on Thursday following its announcement about reopening.

AMC rival Regal Cinemas plans to reopen its U.S. facilities on Aug. 21.

