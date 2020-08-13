Amazon deal discounts the best Thunderbolt 3 dock you can buy

Today’s Dealmaster is headlined by a nice price on CalDigit’s TS3 Plus Thunderbolt 3 dock, which is currently down to $210 at Amazon and B,amp;H. While the dock’s street price has steadily fallen from its original $310 over the past year, we still typically see it hover in the $240-$250 range online. We saw it briefly drop to $200 at B,amp;H back in March, but this deal brings it to its lowest price since and represents the cheapest it has been on Amazon to date.

The TS3 Plus is the top pick in our guide to the best Thunderbolt 3 docks. It’s certainly pricey, even with this deal, but for power users who want to add (or condense) a desktop’s worth of accessories through a single port, it’s a good buy. It packs 15 ports into its handsome industrial design, including two high-speed Thunderbolt 3 ports, five USB-A 3.1 ports, USB-C 3.1 Gen 1 and Gen 2 ports, a DisplayPort 1.2, an SD card reader, analog audio connectors, a Gigabit Ethernet jack, and an uncommon S/PDIF digital optical audio port. It can drive two 4K displays at a 60Hz refresh rate (albeit with the appropriate adapter) and supply up to 87W of power to charge high-power laptops like the 16-inch MacBook Pro at close to full speed. And though it wasn’t always the absolute fastest dock we tested in terms of data transfer or read/write speeds, it was consistently a top performer.

If you don’t need that many connections at your desk, though, we also have deals on more casual USB-C hubs, Amazon Fire HD tablets, SSDs, gaming headsets, PS4 games, and much more. Have a look for yourself below.

Top 10 deals of the day

CalDigit TS3 Plus Thunderbolt 3 dock – 2x Thunderbolt 3, 5x USB-A, USB-C 3.1 Gen 1, USB-C 3.1 Gen 2, DisplayPort 1.2, Ethernet, SD for $209.99 at Amazon and B,amp;H (normally $250).

at Amazon and B,amp;H (normally $250). Anker PowerExpand 7-in-1 USB-C hub – 48W USB-C PD, 2x USB 3.0, SD, microSD, Ethernet, HDMI (4K @ 30Hz) for $29.99 at Amazon (use code: AKCHUB52 – normally $40).

at Amazon (use code: – normally $40). Amazon Fire HD 8 (32GB, ads) tablet for $59.99 at Amazon (normally $90).

at Amazon (normally $90). Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition (32GB) tablet for $89.99 at Amazon (normally $140).

at Amazon (normally $140). WD Black SN750 (500GB) NVMe PCIe internal SSD for $69.99 at Amazon (normally $77).

at Amazon (normally $77). SteelSeries Arctis 1 wired gaming headset for $34.99 at Amazon (normally $50).

at Amazon (normally $50). Aukey PB-Y13 USB-C portable battery – 18W total, 10,000mAh, 18W USB-C PD, 2x USB-A for $18.09 at Amazon ( clip $5 coupon and use code: ND4Y3IP8 – normally $30).

USB-C portable battery – 18W total, 10,000mAh, 18W USB-C PD, 2x USB-A for at Amazon ( and use code: – normally $30). Fitbit Inspire HR fitness tracker for $69.95 at Amazon (normally $90).

at Amazon (normally $90). Wingspan board game for $48.88 at Amazon (normally $60).

at Amazon (normally $60). Final Fantasy VII Remake (PS4) for $39.99 at Amazon, GameStop, and PlayStation Store (normally $60).

Laptop and desktop PC deals

Lenovo ThinkPad T490 laptop – Intel Core i5-8265U, 14-inch 1080p, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD for $749 at Lenovo (use code: THINKDEAL – normally $1,050).

at Lenovo (use code: – normally $1,050). CalDigit TS3 Plus Thunderbolt 3 dock – 2x Thunderbolt 3, 5x USB-A, USB-C 3.1 Gen 1, USB-C 3.1 Gen 2, DisplayPort 1.2, Ethernet, SD for $209.99 at Amazon and B,amp;H (normally $250).

at Amazon and B,amp;H (normally $250). WD Black SN750 (500GB) NVMe PCIe internal SSD for $69.99 at Amazon (normally $77).

at Amazon (normally $77). WD Blue SN550 (1TB) NVMe PCIe internal SSD for $104.99 at Amazon (normally $125).

at Amazon (normally $125). Samsung T7 (500GB) portable external SSD for $79.99 at Amazon (normally $105).

at Amazon (normally $105). Samsung 970 Evo Plus (2TB) NVMe internal SSD for $349.99 at Amazon (normally $435).

Video game deals

Death Stranding (PS4) for $19.99 at GameStop (normally $35).

at GameStop (normally $35). Dreams (PS4) for $19.99 at Amazon (normally $30).

at Amazon (normally $30). Nioh 2 (PS4) for $19.99 at Amazon (normally $37).

at Amazon (normally $37). Days Gone (PS4) for $19.99 at GameStop (normally $25).

at GameStop (normally $25). Final Fantasy VII Remake (PS4) for $39.99 at Amazon, GameStop, and PlayStation Store (normally $60).

at Amazon, GameStop, and PlayStation Store (normally $60). Doom Eternal (PS4, XB1) for $29.99 at GameStop (normally $55).

at GameStop (normally $55). BioShock: The Collection (Switch) for $34.99 at Amazon (normally $46).

at Amazon (normally $46). Catherine: Full Body (Switch) for $39.99 at Amazon (normally $50).

at Amazon (normally $50). Dragon Quest Builders 2 (PS4) for $14.99 at Amazon (normally $20).

at Amazon (normally $20). Persona 5 Royal (PS4) for $39.99 at Amazon (normally $50).

at Amazon (normally $50). The Yakuza Remastered Collection (PS4) for $39.99 at Amazon (normally $55).

at Amazon (normally $55). Bayonetta and Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle (PS4, XB1) for $29.99 at Best Buy (normally $40).

at Best Buy (normally $40). Halo: The Master Chief Collection (XB1) for $19.99 at Amazon (normally $29).

at Amazon (normally $29). Iconoclasts (Switch, digital) for $9.99 at Nintendo eShop (normally $20).

at Nintendo eShop (normally $20). Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana (Switch, digital) for $29.99 at Nintendo eShop (normally $60).

at Nintendo eShop (normally $60). Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (PS4, digital) for $38.99 at PlayStation Store (normally $50).

at PlayStation Store (normally $50). Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience (PS4, digital) for $4.99 at PlayStation Store (normally $20).

at PlayStation Store (normally $20). Judgment (PS4, digital) for $23.99 at PlayStation Store (normally $45).

at PlayStation Store (normally $45). DOOM (PS4, digital) for $5.99 at PlayStation Store (normally $20).

at PlayStation Store (normally $20). Metro Exodus (PS4, digital) for $13.99 at PlayStation Store (normally $25).

at PlayStation Store (normally $25). Dirt 4 (PS4, digital) for $4.99 at PlayStation Store (normally $20).

at PlayStation Store (normally $20). Pre-order: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PS4, XB1) for $49.94 at Amazon (normally $60).

at Amazon (normally $60). Pre-order: Cyberpunk 2077 (PS4, XB1, PC) for $49.94 at Amazon (normally $60).

Gaming deals

Electronics deals

Accessories and miscellaneous deals