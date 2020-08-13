Amazon announces the general availability of Amazon Braket on AWS, which provides a development environment for designing quantum and hybrid algorithms (Kyle Wiggers/VentureBeat)

Kyle Wiggers / VentureBeat:
Amazon announces the general availability of Amazon Braket on AWS, which provides a development environment for designing quantum and hybrid algorithms — Amazon today announced the general availability of Amazon Braket, a fully managed Amazon Web Services (AWS) product that provides …
