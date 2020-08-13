Home Sports 2020 Fantasy Football WR Rankings: No shortage of sleepers after loaded top...

2020 Fantasy Football WR Rankings: No shortage of sleepers after loaded top tier

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
1

It’s no secret that the NFL is officially a “passing league,” and while that creates more high-upside options at wide receiver, it also makes it more difficult to discern between the various tiers. Certain studs, such as Michael Thomas and Julio Jones, will always been near the top of the WR rankings, but trying to predict a full-fledged breakout from a WR2/3 or even those sleepers further down the list is tough. Even though there are more receptions to go around, it seems as if there are more candidates to gobble them up.

Ultimately, that’s a good problem to have as you ready a draft strategy for this position. After nabbing a top option in one of the first three rounds, there are a variety of different ways you can fill out your depth chart. You can go for upside with a rising star (A.J. Brown, DJ Chark, D.J. Moore) or stick with a veteran option (T.Y. Hilton, Robert Woods) who isn’t as exciting but provides more stability. You can wait even longer for your WR2 and still go the up-and-coming route (DK Metcalf, Terry McLaurin) or simply opt for a proven big-play guy (Will Fuller V, Brandin Cooks). 

From there, you can grab some veteran possession types (Golden Tate, Jamison Crowder) or go for more young, boom-or-bust sleepers (Mecole Hardman, Henry Ruggs III). Ideally, you have a mix of all of the above, even in standard leagues, but you shouldn’t rely too much on young receivers. When they hit, it’s great, but the bust risk is high, especially early in the season. Taking some proven commodities — no matter how boring they may be — can go a long way in solidifying your lineup.

We know things will be more volatile than ever this season, so having a few old reliables certainly won’t hurt. Balancing targets with upside is the key to having a successful receiving corps.

We’ll continue to update these WR rankings throughout the preseason, so check back for the latest player movement and individual analysis. 

2020 Fantasy Football WR Rankings

The following rankings are for non-PPR leagues.

RankPlayer
1Michael Thomas, Saints
2DeAndre Hopkins, Cardinals
3Tyreek Hill, Chiefs
4Julio Jones, Falcons
5Davante Adams, Packers
6Chris Godwin, Buccaneers
7Cooper Kupp, Rams
8Amari Cooper, Cowboys
9Odell Beckham Jr., Browns
10Kenny Golladay, Lions
11JuJu Smith-Schuster, Steelers
12Mike Evans, Buccaneers
13Adam Thielen, Vikings
14Tyler Lockett, Seahawks
15Keenan Allen, Chargers
16Courtland Sutton, Broncos
17A.J. Brown, Titans
18DeVante Parker, Dolphins
19DJ Chark, Jaguars
20A.J. Green, Bengals
21T.Y. Hilton, Colts
22D.J. Moore, Panthers
23Robert Woods, Rams
24Allen Robinson, Bears
25Stefon Diggs, Bills
26Calvin Ridley, Falcons
27DK Metcalf, Seahawks
28Terry McLaurin, Washington
29Will Fuller V, Texans
30Jarvis Landry, Browns
31Marquise Brown, Ravens
32Emmanuel Sanders, Saints
33Brandin Cooks, Texans
34John Brown, Bills
35Deebo Samuel, 49ers
36Christian Kirk, Cardinals
37Julian Edelman, Patriots
38Golden Tate, Giants
39Mike Williams, Chargers
40Marvin Jones, Lions
41Tyler Boyd, Bengals
42DeSean Jackson, Eagles
43Michael Gallup, Cowboys
44Justin Jefferson, Vikings
45Jamison Crowder, Jets
46Diontae Johnson, Steelers
47Darius Slayton, Giants
48Mecole Hardman, Chiefs
49Henry Ruggs III, Raiders
50CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys
51Anthony Miller, Bears
52Jalen Reagor, Eagles
53Jerry Jeudy, Broncos
54Sterling Shepard, Giants
55N’Keal Harry, Patriots
56Preston Williams, Dolphins
57Allen Lazard, Packers
58Michael Pittman Jr., Colts
59Curtis Samuel, Panthers
60Josh Reynolds, Rams
61Robby Anderson, Panthers
62Sammy Watkins, Chiefs
63Larry Fitzgerald, Cardinals
64Dede Westbrook, Jaguars
65Breshad Perriman, Jets
66Alshon Jeffery, Eagles
67Parris Campbell, Colts
68Brandon Aiyuk, 49ers
69Hunter Renfrow, Raiders
70Tyrell Williams, Raiders
71James Washington, Steelers
72Corey Davis, Titans
73Tee Higgins, Bengals
74Cole Beasley, Bills
75Kendrick Bourne, 49ers
76Denzel Mims, Jets
77Kenny Stills, Texans
78Randall Cobb, Texans
79Mohamed Sanu, Patriots
80Nelson Agholor, Raiders
81Devin Duvernay, Ravens
82Miles Boykin, Ravens
83Danny Amendola, Lions
84Laviska Shenault Jr., Jaguars
85J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, Eagles
86Russell Gage, Falcons
87KJ Hamler, Broncos
88Jalen Hurd, 49ers
89Tre’Quan Smith, Saints
90John Ross III, Bengals
91Steven Sims, Washington
92Van Jefferson, Rams
93Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Packers
94Zach Pascal, Colts
95Olabisi Johnson, Vikings
96Trey Quinn, Washington
97Tajae Sharpe, Vikings
98Bryan Edwards, Raiders
99Chase Claypool, Steelers

