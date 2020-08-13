2020 Fantasy Football RB Rankings: Christian McCaffrey, Saquon Barkley lead deep group of running backs

Running back remains the most important position in fantasy football, so when you look at the top 10 of our 2020 RB rankings, you’re looking at what could be the first round of many standard-league fantasy drafts. A few WRs will be mixed in, but the top-tier running backs will always be in high demand early. Of course, the sleeper running backs will be in high demand in the early middle rounds, too, and the handcuff/lotto ticket RBs will be in high demand late, so no matter what your draft strategy is, it will likely involve loading up on RBs at some point. 

The “zero-RB strategy” that was popular for a few years can still be employed, especially if you don’t get a top-five pick and miss out on one of the super-studs, but even if you wait until, say, the fifth round to draft your first RB (risky, to be sure), you’re still going to need a bunch of RBs in the middle rounds to give yourself options. Fortunately, thanks to the prevalence of committee/specialist backs, there are potential breakouts in those mid-tier groups.

There are several big-name rookie RBs who were drafted by teams with seemingly “stable” running back situations. This will make for questions on draft day, but JK Dobbins (Ravens), D’Andre Swift (Lions), and Jonathan Taylor (Colts) all have the potential to put up big stats if their respective situations break right. Fantasy owners already think Clyde Edwards-Helaire will be a monster in Kansas City, while expectations have cooled a bit on Cam Akers because of reports that the Rams will employ a committee approach. And while it’s easy to get more excited about the rookie half of committees, it’s important to remember the veterans (Mark Ingram, Kerryon Johnson, Marlon Mack, Darwin Thompson, Darrell Henderson/Malcolm Brown) have plenty of value, too. Don’t load up on one and ignore the other. 

This season will likely see more volatility than ever at this position, as COVID-19 outbreaks could lead to players being placed on the reserve list at any point during a given week. That will make handcuffs vitally important, as well as simply having multiple options who get regular touches. 

We’ll continue to update these RB rankings throughout the preseason, so check for the latest player movement, as well as individual analysis. 

2020 Fantasy Football RB Rankings

The following rankings are for non-PPR leagues.

RankPlayer
1Christian McCaffrey, Panthers
2Saquon Barkley, Giants
3Derrick Henry, Titans
4Dalvin Cook, Vikings
5Nick Chubb, Browns
6Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys
7Josh Jacobs, Raiders
8Alvin Kamara, Saints
9Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Chiefs
10Aaron Jones, Packers
11Leonard Fournette, Jaguars
12Kenyan Drake, Cardinals
13Joe Mixon, Bengals
14Austin Ekeler, Chargers
15Chris Carson, Seahawks
16Devin Singletary, Bills
17Miles Sanders, Eagles
18David Montgomery, Bears
19Le’Veon Bell, Jets
20Mark Ingram, Ravens
21James Conner, Steelers
22Todd Gurley, Falcons
23David Johnson, Texans
24Cam Akers, Rams
25JK Dobbins, Ravens
26Raheem Mostert, 49ers
27Jonathan Taylor, Colts
28Phillip Lindsay, Broncos
29D’Andre Swift, Lions
30Marlon Mack, Colts
31Tevin Coleman, 49ers
32Ronald Jones II, Buccaneers
33Kareem Hunt, Browns
34Melvin Gordon, Broncos
35Sony Michel, Patriots
36Adrian Peterson, Washington
37Darwin Thompson, Chiefs
38Kerryon Johnson, Lions
39Jordan Howard, Dolphins
40Matt Breida, Dolphins
41Antonio Gibson, Washington
42Latavius Murray, Saints
43Darrell Henderson, Rams
44Ke’Shawn Vaughn, Buccaneers
45Alexander Mattison, Vikings
46James White, Patriots
47Tarik Cohen, Bears
48Duke Johnson, Texans
49Chase Edmonds, Cardinals
50Zack Moss, Bills
51Boston Scott, Eagles
52Ito Smith, Falcons
53Justin Jackson, Chargers
54Tony Pollard, Cowboys
55Devontae Booker, Raiders
56Malcolm Brown, Rams
57Rashaad Penny, Seahawks
58Jamaal Williams, Packers
59Giovani Bernard, Bengals
60Nyheim Hines, Colts
61Lamical Perrine, Jets
62Damien Harris, Patriots
63Ryquell Armstead, Jaguars
64Joshua Kelley, Chargers
65A.J. Dillon, Packers
66Dare Ogunbowale, Buccaneers
67Chris Thompson, Jaguars
68Darrynton Evans, Titans
69Bryce Love, Washington
70Anthony McFarland Jr., Steelers
71Elijah McGuire, Chiefs
72Dion Lewis, Giants
73Jerick McKinnon, 49ers
74Justice Hill, Ravens
75Lynn Bowden Jr., Raiders
76Frank Gore, Jets
77Royce Freeman, Broncos
78Carlos Hyde, Seahawks
79Jalen Richard, Raiders
80DeAndre Washington, Chiefs
81Gus Edwards, Ravens
82Benny Snell Jr., Steelers
83Reggie Bonnafon, Panthers

