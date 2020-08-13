2020 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings: Justin Tucker leads the way

The great thing about fantasy kicker rankings is how little they matter. Sure, if your league still has kickers, you want a good one, but it’s not as if you really think about the position before the final two rounds of your draft. You will inevitably draft either the biggest name, someone you had last year who did a decent job, or someone who hit four field goals when you were playing against them. That’s all there there is to it — tiers and sleepers don’t really apply to this position.

Oh, others will try to tell you there’s a strategy involved in picking the right kicker. “You want a guy with a good leg who plays in a dome on a good-but-not-great offense that stalls out at the 30.” Gee, thanks. That’s helpful. Trying to predict which offenses will consistently stall at the 30-yard line is a fool’s errand, and ultimately, the guys on great offenses do pretty well unless they’re inaccurate. And don’t kid yourself — PATs can add up, too.

If you can find a reasonably accurate kicker who’s shown the ability to hit five-plus 50-yarders in the past, you’re probably fine. The dome thing is a nice bonus, especially in the fantasy playoffs, but it’s not a requirement. Every kicker in the NFL can hit long field goals, even in shaky weather. You have enough to worry about with other positions, so devote no more than two minutes to thinking about this one. In fact, if you’ve read this far, you’ve already thought about it too much.

We’ll continue to update our kicker rankings to throughout the preseason, so check back for updates. Or don’t…whatever.

2020 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings

RankPlayer
1Justin Tucker, Ravens
2Greg Zuerlein, Cowboys
3Michael Badgley, Chargers
4Harrison Butker, Chiefs
5Wil Lutz, Saints
6Zane Gonzalez, Cardinals
7Joey Slye, Panthers
8Younghoe Koo, Falcons
9Matt Prater, Lions
10Brandon McManus, Broncos
11Matt Gay, Buccaneers
12Dan Bailey, Vikings
13Robbie Gould, 49ers
14Jake Elliott, Eagles
15Ka’imi Fairbairn, Texans
16Josh Lambo, Jaguars
17Chris Boswell, Steelers
18Greg Joseph, Titans
19Mason Crosby, Packers
20Sam Sloman, Rams
21Stephen Hauschka, Bills
22Jason Sanders, Dolphins
23Jason Myers, Seahawks
24Justin Rohrwasser, Patriots
25Chandler Catanzaro, Giants
26Austin Seibert, Browns
27Randy Bullock, Bengals
28Eddy Pineiro, Bears
29Dustin Hopkins, Washington
30Chase McLaughlin, Colts
31Daniel Carlson, Raiders
32Sam Ficken, Jets

