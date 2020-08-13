2 new COVID-19 cases after four days of no new infections

Queensland has recorded two new cases of COVID-19 after four days of no new infections.

One of the cases has been identified as a returned traveller from Sydney who is currently in hotel quarantine.

The second case is a person on a cargo ship off the coast.

There are now eight active cases of COVID-19 in the state and 1091 total confirmed cases.

It comes just three weeks after another person located on a cargo ship also contracted the virus.

It is unknown if the pair are from the same vessel.

Yesterday Queensland Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll announced a review into the state’s quarantine system after a man absconded from a hotel in Toowoomba.

She said she did not believe the issues were “systemic” and were isolated to the particular hotel.