Your Wednesday Briefing

Biden picks a running mate: Kamala Harris

Former Vice President Joe Biden named Senator Kamala Harris of California on Tuesday as his running mate in the U.S. presidential election in November. She is the first Black woman and first person of Indian descent to be nominated for national office on a major party ticket.

Ms. Harris, 55, had sharply criticized Mr. Biden in the Democratic primaries, but after ending her own campaign, she emerged as his vocal supporter. A career prosecutor, Ms. Harris is known as a pragmatic moderate.

Her supporters argued that she could reinforce Mr. Biden’s appeal with Black voters and women. She is only the fourth woman in U.S. history to be chosen for a major political party’s presidential ticket.

2020 race: With Election Day drawing closer, Russian efforts to influence the vote appear to be well underway. American officials say Moscow is pushing dubious articles through English-language news sites, as opposed to the fake social media accounts it deployed in 2016.