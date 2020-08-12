Young Black Female Entrepreneur To Open Luxury Durag Store On Los Angeles’ Famous Melrose Ave

TSR Fashion: Listen, if Prada can gentrify a durag, call it something else AND charge bank for it, there’s no reason why we can’t support the young sis who’s about to open her own luxury durag store.

Atira Lyons is a 20-year-old entrepreneur from Southern California who has been working hard to open the first ever durag store on the famous Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles.

Atira has been documenting her journey on social media since the beginning of this year, according to The Grio. The efforts paid off as people began to share her story at a time when there was a push to promote more Black businesses during the pandemic, which has especially impacted small Black business owners.

“I HAVE A STORE ON MELROSE AVE IN LOS ANGELES!!!!!!! My 20 year old a** got a f*cking store on MELROSE,” Atira tweeted back in March.

Atira recently updated her supporters with news of the grand opening she’s currently planning, reminding people that this has been in the works for more than a year. Her self-made success is super inspirational as Atira says she was able to open her business with no loans, putting up her own money to fund her dream.

It’s also important to note that her business is forging ahead while others unfortunately had to close due to the pandemic.

It’s clear Atira is confident in what she has on her hands with her new business. When one critic suggested Atira change her ‘brand font’ because it’s illegible, she fired back with: “My store is on one of the most (well-known) streets in LA. If you don’t know what it is, it’s very easy to find. And literally can come and buy something and then be given the website. Please save your opinion.”

Atira’s range of durags are offered in multiple colors and designs. They are also available in silk and velvet.

The fact that Atira is about to open doors in 2020 instead of closing them has us saying, “Go, sis, Go!” We’ll keep you posted on any updates.

Want updates directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!