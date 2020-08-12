Yaya Mayweather Sounds Off On The Birkin Bag Trend: “This Is Getting Out

Many ladies have come to the ‘gram to floss the Birkin bags their baes have splurged on. Most recently, Jayda Cheaves was surprised by her man, Lil Baby, with a Birkin that the mother of his son, Jason, wasn’t too fond of. Well, it looks like Yaya Mayweather is tired of the trend, and she gives us a lil’ lesson on the bags.

In a post on her Instagram story, Yaya makes it clear that some folks might be capping because Birkins are not that easy to get your hands on. And although her million dollar daddy has plenty of them, she says he flies overseas for his!

“Wait a minute…this is getting out of hand! I’m starting to see too many people on this app with Birkins like they’re just some regular bags that you can go buy,” she says. “Some of these Birkins gotta be fake and I’m not saying everybody’s is fake, I’m not trying to be funny, but let’s make some things crystal clear.”

“For one, you can’t just walk into a Hermès store and buy a Birkin you have to be like a member in order to buy them. Two, even if you are a member you can only buy so many a year (and because of this is why my dad sometimes goes overseas to purchase them).

While Yaya doesn’t direct her message to anyone in particular, some of the IG girlies have been popping out with Birkins left and right, and fans are starting to draw conclusions about who she might be talking about.

