Yaya Mayweather Shades Alexis Skyy Over Fake Birkin Bag?

Alexis Skyy took to Instagram to show off her new man and her new Birkin bag — shortly after, Yaya Mayweather took to the social media to blast people showing off fake Birkin’s for the Gram.

She says the club is more exclusive than that.

“Wait a minute… This is getting out of hand! I’m starting to see too many people on this app with Birkins like their just some regular bags that you can go buy. Some of these Birkins gotta be fake and I’m not saying everybody’s is fake, but let’s make somethings crystal clear for one you can’t just walk into an Hermès store and buy a Birkin you have to be like a member in order to buy them,” she wrote on Instagram Stories.

“This is why my dad sometimes goes overseas to purchase them,” Yaya continued. “Another thing can y’all please stop calling the Hermès bag with one strap a ‘Birkin’ because it’s not it’s called a Kelly bag and the travel size Hermès bag is called a Hawk.”