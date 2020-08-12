Yaya Mayweather Shades Alexis Skyy Over Fake Birkin Bag?

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
5

Alexis Skyy took to Instagram to show off her new man and her new Birkin bag — shortly after, Yaya Mayweather took to the social media to blast people showing off fake Birkin’s for the Gram.

She says the club is more exclusive than that.

