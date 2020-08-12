Yankees slugger Aaron Judge out with lower body tightness

A day after the New York Yankees confirmed that slugger Giancarlo Stanton could miss up to a month with a Grade 1 hamstring strain, manager Aaron Boone explained that outfielder Aaron Judge was left out of the lineup for Wednesday’s game versus the Atlanta Braves at Yankee Stadium because of “lower body tightness” that may be resolved by the weekend.
It’s unknown if Judge will be available when the Yankees host hated rivals the Boston Red Sox on Friday.
Judge battled through noteworthy injuries in 2018 and 2019 but has been a Most Valuable Player candidate during the opening quarter of the pandemic-shortened, 60-game season. The 28-year-old crushed his ninth home run of the year on Tuesday, and he’s batting .290 with 20 RBI and a 1.101 OPS.