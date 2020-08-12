Working Out at Home? Here Are the Best Fitness Deals for August 2020

Home exercise equipment deals are still hard to find this year, but we continue to survey what’s available each week. If you’re looking for fitness equipment, we have you covered. Take advantage of the opportunity to get in shape or stay in shape. We did the research and found the best deals on fitness equipment and compiled them right here.

Fitness retailers have deep inventories of standbys such as dumbells, water bottles, and mats, plus a wide assortment of the latest fitness technology. Be sure to check back as we’ll be updating this regularly with all the latest deals so you can be ready to make 2020 the year you get in the best shape of your life.

Today’s best fitness deals

Garmin Vivosmart HR+ – $78 , was $105

– , was $105 Fusion Motion Portable Gym with 8 Accessories – $140 with coupon on page , was $200

– , was $200



Goplus 2 in 1 Folding Treadmill – $480 , was $529

– , was $529 Nautilus R616 Recumbent Exercise Bike – $579 , was $1,000

– , was $1,000 NordicTrack RW200 Rower – $800 , was $1,300

– , was $1,300 Echelon Row Smart Rowing Machine – $1,000 , was $1,300

– , was $1,300 ProForm Cardio HIIT Elliptical Trainer – $1,121, was $1,999

More on the best deals on gym equipment, apparel, and fit tech

Fitness trackers are a great way to start any journey into getting into shape. Fitness trackers often sync with your smartphone with a health app so you can track your steps, your mileage activities such as running, cycling, swimming, your calories burnt, and more. They are typically waterproof, dustproof, and generally durable so you can wear them no matter where you are and what you are doing.

Resistance bands are also great tools for getting into shape, no matter where you are. They are lightweight and usually come with a carrying bag for easy transport. On the other hand, there are total home gyms that bring all of your favorite machines to the comfort of your home. Total home gyms can be on the pricey side, but they are convenient and ultimately save you money in the long run when compared to gym fees.

If you don’t want to buy too much equipment, yoga is a great way to get into shape and get in touch with your spiritual side. Yoga requires very little supplies since all you really need is a decent yoga mat. We’ve included a great deal on a yoga mat here, but there are hundreds to choose from out there in all different colors and sizes.

If you want to take a more old-school route, dumbbells are a fitness equipment classic. Purchasing a wide range of dumbbells weights can be expensive and take up a lot of space in your home gym. Fortunately, adjustable dumbbell sets that eliminate the space issue and can save money, too. Adjustable dumbbells use various designs that allow you to quickly add and reduce weight. You can easily add and remove weight plates for each muscle group and for your regimen of reps and sets.

