Wildfire near Grand Junction pushes past 51,000 acres

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

The Pine Gulch fire expanded past 51,000 acres Wednesday morning as it quickly becomes one of the largest wildfire’s in Colorado history.

The wildfire, burning 18 miles north of Grand Junction, remains 7% contained, Pine Gulch fire officials said on the incident website.

