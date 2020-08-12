Wildfire near Grand Junction pushes past 51,000 acres

The Pine Gulch fire expanded past 51,000 acres Wednesday morning as it quickly becomes one of the largest wildfire’s in Colorado history.

The wildfire, burning 18 miles north of Grand Junction, remains 7% contained, Pine Gulch fire officials said on the incident website.

Low humidity and dry fuel make the conditions ripe for further growth Wednesday, Shawna Hartman, a fire spokeswoman, said.

Firefighters were able to conduct successful operations Tuesday night, managing to prevent the flames from crossing Garfield 204 on the east side of the fire, Hartman said.

At 51,455 acres, the Pine Gulch fire is now the eighth largest wildfire in state history, and the largest since the 416 fire burned 55,000 acres in 2018.

Wildfire map

Click markers for details, use buttons to change what wildfires are shown. Map data is automatically updated by government agencies and could lag real- events. Incident types are numbered 1-5 — a type 1 incident is a large, complex wildfire affecting people and critical infrastructure, a type 5 incident is a small wildfire with few personnel involved. Find more information about incident types at the bottom of this page.