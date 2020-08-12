When Manoj Bajpayee revealed his hidden talent to Filmfare

Manoj Bajpayee is one of the best actors in the history of Indian cinema. Although his career in the movies began with a short cameo in Drohkaal back in 1994, his breakthrough performance came in Ram Gopal Varma’s crime drama Satya (1998). It was this role that got him in the spotlight and one can also describe it as a time when he truly arrived.

During an interview with Filmfare, the actor got candid and revealed another talent of his which many might be aware of – cooking. During the chat, the actor said, “I love to cook for others. I can prepare great tea and can cook basic things like dal, rice, aloo parval ki sabzi and bhajiya.”. He also admitted that he’s got a major sweet tooth and cannot resist Bengali sweets. He said, “I love Bengali sweets. I order regularly from Sweet Bengal. I love their rosgollas and sandesh. I like the different ice-cream varieties served at Natural as well.”

Let us know in the comments if you share the same interest in food like the ace actor.