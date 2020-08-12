What’s Behind the Meteoric Rise of Chainlink? By Cointelegraph

What’s Behind the Meteoric Rise of Chainlink?



Chainlink (LINK) has experienced a meteoric rise this year, becoming a top five crypto asset by market capitalization. We took a look at the data from the decentralized finance space (DeFi) as well as Google (NASDAQ:) to help explain this phenomenon.

The battle for the number five spot in 2020 has been waged between (BCH), SV (BSV), (LTC), (ADA) and LINK. The latter entered the year well behind the other competitors. However, LINK kept on rising throughout the year, finally, climbing to the fifth spot as of the time of this writing.

